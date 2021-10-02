Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stock Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 943,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,215 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.19% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $57,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 143.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CCEP shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Sunday, September 5th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.62.

Shares of CCEP stock opened at $55.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.79. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52-week low of $34.02 and a 52-week high of $63.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

