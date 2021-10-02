Bank of Montreal Can Sells 109,783 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 418,193 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 109,783 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in PTC were worth $59,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PTC. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PTC by 18.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in PTC in the first quarter valued at about $313,000. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in PTC in the first quarter worth about $248,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in PTC by 17.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after buying an additional 5,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in PTC by 42.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after buying an additional 6,224 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $120.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.96, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.36 and a 1 year high of $153.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $435.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.43 million. PTC had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.82%. As a group, analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on PTC shares. TheStreet cut PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on PTC in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.83.

In related news, Director Robert Schechter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total transaction of $664,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.14, for a total value of $1,997,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,793,595.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,896,760 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

