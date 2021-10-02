Scotia Capital Inc. Has $1.77 Million Stock Position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned 0.37% of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DWAS. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,062,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth $393,000.

Get Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF stock opened at $89.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.90. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $58.93 and a 12-month high of $96.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

Further Reading: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DWAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.