Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 8,531 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 48.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,082 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,531 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Etsy in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Etsy by 100.0% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Etsy during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Etsy by 109.1% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.44, for a total value of $113,345.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,049.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total value of $5,637,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,247 shares of company stock worth $12,704,506 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $204.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $206.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.45. The company has a current ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.49 and a 1 year high of $251.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.07, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.62.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.54% and a net margin of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Etsy’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ETSY. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Etsy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Roth Capital lowered Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Etsy from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.73.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

