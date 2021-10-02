Scotia Capital Inc. Takes $2.20 Million Position in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 209,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,201,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the second quarter worth $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 2,474.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 6,507 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the second quarter valued at about $99,000. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.89 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Credit Suisse Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.26.

Shares of CS opened at $9.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.28 and its 200 day moving average is $10.59. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 12-month low of $9.28 and a 12-month high of $14.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The stock has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.41.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 0.42%. On average, analysts expect that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

