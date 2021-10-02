Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) Announces $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share on Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st.

Shares of VGLT stock opened at $88.18 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $81.32 and a fifty-two week high of $99.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.16.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

