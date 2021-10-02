Law Debenture Co. (LON:LWDB) Declares Dividend of GBX 6.88

Law Debenture Co. (LON:LWDB) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.88 ($0.09) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON LWDB opened at GBX 771 ($10.07) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 779.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 760.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £947.58 million and a PE ratio of 3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.17, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Law Debenture has a fifty-two week low of GBX 487.61 ($6.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 813 ($10.62).
Law Debenture Company Profile
Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?
Receive News & Ratings for Law Debenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Law Debenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.