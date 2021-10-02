Law Debenture Co. (LON:LWDB) Declares Dividend of GBX 6.88

Law Debenture Co. (LON:LWDB) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.88 ($0.09) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON LWDB opened at GBX 771 ($10.07) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 779.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 760.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £947.58 million and a PE ratio of 3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.17, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Law Debenture has a fifty-two week low of GBX 487.61 ($6.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 813 ($10.62).

Law Debenture Company Profile

The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c. engages in investment trust and independent fiduciary services businesses. The company operates through two segments, Investment Trust and Independent Fiduciary Services. It operates as an investment trust that invests in various sectors comprising oil and gas, basic materials, industrials, consumer goods, healthcare, consumer services, telecommunications, utilities, technology, and financials.

