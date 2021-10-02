SLANG Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGWF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SLANG Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGWF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a drop of 74.4% from the August 31st total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 617,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SLGWF opened at $0.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.15 and its 200 day moving average is $0.21. SLANG Worldwide has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $0.58.

About SLANG Worldwide

