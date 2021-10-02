BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (DSM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on October 29th

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.
Shares of NYSE:DSM opened at $7.99 on Friday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $8.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.18.
About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund
