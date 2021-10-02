BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (DSM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on October 29th

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of NYSE:DSM opened at $7.99 on Friday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $8.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.18.

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize current income exempt from federal income tax to the extent consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

