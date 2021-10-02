Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (AMNF) to Issue Dividend of $0.11 on October 29th

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Armanino Foods of Distinction’s previous dividend of $0.02.

AMNF opened at $3.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $111.91 million, a PE ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.45 and a 200-day moving average of $3.25. Armanino Foods of Distinction has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $3.68.

Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.74 million during the quarter. Armanino Foods of Distinction had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 11.01%.

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc engages in the production and marketing of upscale and innovative frozen and refrigerated food products. Its line of frozen products includes pesto sauces, stuffed pastas, pasta sheets, value-added specialty Italian pastas, and cooked meat products. The company was founded in October 1986 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

