Blair William & Co. IL Increases Position in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,924 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $5,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

WMG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised Warner Music Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays raised Warner Music Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Music Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.86.

In other news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 2,330,259 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $101,902,226.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Max Lousada sold 510,165 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $20,942,273.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,974,331 shares of company stock worth $241,149,489 in the last three months. 80.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WMG opened at $44.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.91 and a beta of 1.27. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $45.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 1,558.97%. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.94) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -92.31%.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.