Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys 179 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,030,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,135 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,825,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,712,694,000 after acquiring an additional 933,427 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,133,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,022,766,000 after acquiring an additional 736,201 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,113,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,084,000 after purchasing an additional 691,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 995.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 757,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,596,000 after purchasing an additional 688,458 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $103.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.71. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $75.46 and a 52-week high of $111.06.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

