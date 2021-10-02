Prospera Financial Services Inc Makes New Investment in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000.

PRN stock opened at $101.34 on Friday. Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $73.39 and a 1 year high of $110.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%.

Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.

