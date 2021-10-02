The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 865,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,599 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $30,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 20.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,922,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,636,000 after purchasing an additional 7,597,777 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,368,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,723,000 after purchasing an additional 751,051 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 27.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,362,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473,515 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 13.3% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,734,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,880,000 after purchasing an additional 788,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,128,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,305,000 after purchasing an additional 137,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

TCOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Trip.com Group in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. CLSA lowered their price target on Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $31.00 on Friday. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12-month low of $23.61 and a 12-month high of $45.19. The company has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.17. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Trip.com Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

