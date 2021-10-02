Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Decreased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,395,061 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 401,258 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 3.0% of Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Apple were worth $875,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 24.8% during the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 4.8% during the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 170,753 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,858,000 after purchasing an additional 7,761 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 135.1% during the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 37,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 21,830 shares during the last quarter. United Fire Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple during the second quarter valued at $4,931,000. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 1.9% during the second quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 65,432 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $142.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.32 and a 1-year high of $157.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.07 and its 200-day moving average is $137.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer raised Apple to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird raised Apple to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.55.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

