Blair William & Co. IL Buys 1,451 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,769 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in First Solar were worth $4,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 627.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 3,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 850 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

FSLR opened at $96.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.71. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.71 and a fifty-two week high of $112.50.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $629.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.03 million. First Solar had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

In other First Solar news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 13,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $1,162,211.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 24,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $2,289,750.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,827 shares of company stock valued at $3,694,772 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FSLR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of First Solar to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.76.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.