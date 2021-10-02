Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (ORBN) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 30th

Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORBN) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 2.08 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This is a boost from Oregon Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.15.

OTCMKTS ORBN opened at $45.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.70. Oregon Bancorp has a 12 month low of $30.06 and a 12 month high of $57.00.

Oregon Bancorp Company Profile

Oregon Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers personal checking, personal savings, personal digital banking, home loans, home loan centers, and home loan questions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Salem, OR.

