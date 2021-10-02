Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (ORBN) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 30th

Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORBN) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 2.08 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This is a boost from Oregon Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.15.
OTCMKTS ORBN opened at $45.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.70. Oregon Bancorp has a 12 month low of $30.06 and a 12 month high of $57.00.
Oregon Bancorp Company Profile
