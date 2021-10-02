Analysts Anticipate Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to Post $1.28 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aflac’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.31 and the lowest is $1.25. Aflac posted earnings of $1.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aflac will report full year earnings of $5.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.11 to $5.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aflac.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.23%. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion.

AFL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. increased their target price on Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.83.

NYSE AFL opened at $52.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. Aflac has a 1 year low of $33.37 and a 1 year high of $57.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.61%.

In other Aflac news, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.21 per share, for a total transaction of $55,210.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,702.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $1,983,041.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,878 shares of company stock valued at $2,103,328 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 32.4% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the first quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Aflac by 32.2% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 155,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,933,000 after purchasing an additional 37,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

