Zacks: Analysts Expect Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) to Post $1.33 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) to announce $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Genesco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.31 and the highest is $1.35. Genesco reported earnings of $0.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 56.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, December 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Genesco will report full-year earnings of $5.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $5.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Genesco.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.02. Genesco had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $555.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.23) EPS. Genesco’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Genesco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Genesco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

In other Genesco news, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 1,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $117,338.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas George bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.96 per share, for a total transaction of $100,728.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,728. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Genesco in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Genesco by 2,840.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Genesco by 127.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Genesco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genesco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Genesco stock opened at $59.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $905.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.55 and its 200 day moving average is $55.95. Genesco has a twelve month low of $17.54 and a twelve month high of $67.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

About Genesco

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

