Línea Directa Aseguradora (OTCMKTS:LNDAF) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A. (OTCMKTS:LNDAF) shares dropped 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.99 and last traded at $1.99. Approximately 30,050 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,199% from the average daily volume of 2,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

LNDAF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $2.15 target price on Línea Directa Aseguradora and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Línea Directa Aseguradora in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.02.

Linea Directa Aseguradora, SA engages in the direct insurance and reinsurance business in Spain. The company offers motor, home, health, and other insurance products, as well as other activities under the LÃ­nea Directa, Aprecio, Penelope Seguros, and Vivaz Seguros brands. It distributes its product through telephone and internet sales channels.

