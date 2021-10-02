Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $180.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on XLRN. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $148.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Acceleron Pharma from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $146.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $171.86.

XLRN opened at $174.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.99 and a beta of 0.35. Acceleron Pharma has a 12-month low of $99.98 and a 12-month high of $189.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.97 and a 200-day moving average of $129.50.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.18). Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 26.79% and a negative net margin of 221.15%. The company had revenue of $27.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.13 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Acceleron Pharma will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Sujay Kango sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $875,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 19,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.31, for a total value of $3,146,885.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,286 shares of company stock valued at $5,770,648. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 984.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 35,426 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 102,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its product candidates include Luspatercept, designed to patients with chronic anemia associated within a wide range of blood diseases; ACE-083, designed for the treatment of focal muscle disorders; and Sotatercept, designed to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension.

