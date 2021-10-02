Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.37 Per Share

Analysts predict that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) will post earnings of ($1.37) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics’ earnings. Turning Point Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.42) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 226.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.51) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.15) to ($4.00). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($6.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.64) to ($4.84). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Turning Point Therapeutics.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.16 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TPTX. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Turning Point Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.67.

Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock opened at $67.33 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.82. Turning Point Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $59.73 and a twelve month high of $141.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.34 and a beta of 1.00.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, EVP Annette North sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew John Partridge sold 1,869 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $139,988.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,348.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPTX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,950,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 119.8% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 907,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,823,000 after buying an additional 494,755 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $4,017,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

