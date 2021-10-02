Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) to Announce $1.91 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) will post $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Motorola Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.06 and the highest is $2.16. Motorola Solutions posted earnings per share of $1.95 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will report full-year earnings of $8.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.91 to $9.13. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $9.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.60 to $10.16. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Motorola Solutions.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.64% and a negative return on equity of 271.44%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSI. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $222.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $247.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.54.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 25,765 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 598.7% during the second quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,753 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 9,214 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth $3,534,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.6% during the second quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 19.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 239,163 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $51,863,000 after purchasing an additional 39,777 shares during the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MSI opened at $234.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $235.75 and its 200-day moving average is $213.48. Motorola Solutions has a 52-week low of $153.70 and a 52-week high of $246.96. The company has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 39.89%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Motorola Solutions (MSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.