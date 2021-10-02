CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 18,064 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 18,064 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 18.1% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 10,026 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 134.1% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 28,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 16,092 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 75.8% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 483,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,900,000 after acquiring an additional 208,298 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 8.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after acquiring an additional 9,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 249.0% during the second quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 65,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 46,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $45.38 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.74 and a 12 month high of $52.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.61 and its 200-day moving average is $43.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83. The company has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.41.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 398.80% and a negative net margin of 36.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 385.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($4.43) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.25 per share, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.30 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DAL. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Argus downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.11.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

