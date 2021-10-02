CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 161 Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

CIBC World Markets Inc. cut its position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Bilibili by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 22,413 shares during the period. Barings LLC raised its holdings in Bilibili by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 529,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,573,000 after acquiring an additional 10,513 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Bilibili by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 457,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,707,000 after acquiring an additional 10,261 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Bilibili in the 1st quarter valued at $604,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bilibili by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 217,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,296,000 after acquiring an additional 9,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Shares of Bilibili stock opened at $64.88 on Friday. Bilibili Inc. has a one year low of $41.10 and a one year high of $157.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.66 and its 200 day moving average is $97.57. The firm has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.32 and a beta of 1.19.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($1.68). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 25.45% and a negative return on equity of 23.68%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bilibili from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Bilibili from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. CLSA reduced their price objective on Bilibili from $114.00 to $76.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.75.

About Bilibili

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

Recommended Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI).

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.