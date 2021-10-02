Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC lessened its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in Valero Energy by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 242,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,955,000 after purchasing an additional 37,402 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Valero Energy by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 27,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Valero Energy by 685.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 57,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after purchasing an additional 50,067 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Valero Energy by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Valero Energy by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 37,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VLO shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.31.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $73.62 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $84.95. The firm has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a PE ratio of -21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $27.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.66 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.64%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.