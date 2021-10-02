Truvestments Capital LLC Has $77,000 Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Truvestments Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,207 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,801 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. First Command Bank raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 28.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.19 per share, for a total transaction of $221,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aj Teague bought 23,300 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.41 per share, for a total transaction of $498,853.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EPD has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.91.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $21.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.13. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $15.35 and a twelve month high of $25.69. The firm has a market cap of $47.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.40.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $9.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.26%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.31%.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

