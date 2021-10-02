Advisory Services Network LLC Takes $3.61 Million Position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 46,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,613,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 150.0% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get iShares Global Financials ETF alerts:

IXG stock opened at $79.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.93 and its 200 day moving average is $77.78. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $51.51 and a 1-year high of $81.76.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.