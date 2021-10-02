Yield Guild Games One Day Volume Reaches $253.04 Million (YGG)

Yield Guild Games (CURRENCY:YGG) traded up 17.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 2nd. Over the last seven days, Yield Guild Games has traded 22.5% higher against the dollar. Yield Guild Games has a market cap of $520.08 million and approximately $253.04 million worth of Yield Guild Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Yield Guild Games coin can currently be purchased for about $7.66 or 0.00016067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Yield Guild Games alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.19 or 0.00067541 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.23 or 0.00105376 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.27 or 0.00145334 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,637.90 or 0.99945052 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,258.25 or 0.06835852 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002506 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Yield Guild Games Profile

Yield Guild Games’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 67,911,948 coins. Yield Guild Games’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Yield Guild Games Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Guild Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yield Guild Games should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Yield Guild Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “YGGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Yield Guild Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Yield Guild Games and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.