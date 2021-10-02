Reef (REEF) Trading 9.3% Higher This Week

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 2nd. In the last seven days, Reef has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Reef coin can currently be bought for $0.0200 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. Reef has a total market cap of $276.94 million and approximately $34.00 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.96 or 0.00333511 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00055048 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 32% against the dollar and now trades at $112.39 or 0.00235790 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.74 or 0.00114843 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Reef Coin Profile

REEF is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 15,934,019,762 coins and its circulating supply is 13,817,493,953 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

Reef Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reef should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Reef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

