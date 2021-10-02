MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) to Issue Dividend of $0.09

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) declared a dividend on Saturday, October 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

NYSE MMD opened at $21.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.35. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $20.39 and a 52 week high of $24.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,093,831 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,484 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund were worth $24,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Mainstay Mackay Definedterm Municipal Opportunities Fund operates as a closed-end management investment company, which designed to capitalize on opportunities in the municipal bond market. It offers tax-exempt monthly distributions and total return potential, opportunistic investment approach through active management, and defined term that seeks to provide the then net asset value (NAV) upon termination to shareholders.

