Short Interest in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Declines By 65.1%

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 65.1% from the August 31st total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ BNDW opened at $79.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.21. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $79.20 and a 1-year high of $82.26.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a $0.086 dividend. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $321,000.

