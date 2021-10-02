Short Interest in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Declines By 65.1%

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 65.1% from the August 31st total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
NASDAQ BNDW opened at $79.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.21. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $79.20 and a 1-year high of $82.26.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a $0.086 dividend. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st.
