Iron Spark I Inc. (NASDAQ:ISAA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Iron Spark I Inc. (NASDAQ:ISAA) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th.
Iron Spark I stock opened at $10.04 on Friday. Iron Spark I has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $10.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.94.
Iron Spark I Company Profile
Recommended Story: Dead Cat Bounce
Receive News & Ratings for Iron Spark I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Spark I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.