Iron Spark I Inc. (NASDAQ:ISAA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Iron Spark I Inc. (NASDAQ:ISAA) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th.

Iron Spark I stock opened at $10.04 on Friday. Iron Spark I has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $10.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.94.

Get Iron Spark I alerts:

Iron Spark I Company Profile

Iron Spark I Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Jackson, Wyoming.

Recommended Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Spark I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Spark I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.