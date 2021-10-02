Cocos-BCX (COCOS) Price Hits $0.59 on Exchanges

Cocos-BCX (CURRENCY:COCOS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 2nd. In the last seven days, Cocos-BCX has traded up 4.8% against the dollar. One Cocos-BCX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001239 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cocos-BCX has a market capitalization of $24.74 million and approximately $6.63 million worth of Cocos-BCX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cocos-BCX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00054702 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 39.1% against the dollar and now trades at $111.54 or 0.00234703 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.40 or 0.00114478 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00012752 BTC.

Cocos-BCX Profile

Cocos-BCX (COCOS) is a coin. It was first traded on August 14th, 2019. Cocos-BCX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,015,868 coins. Cocos-BCX’s official website is www.cocosbcx.io . The Reddit community for Cocos-BCX is https://reddit.com/r/cocosbcx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cocos-BCX is medium.com/cocosbcx . Cocos-BCX’s official Twitter account is @CocosBCX

According to CryptoCompare, “Cocos-BCX', fully named 'Cocos BlockChain Expedition', aims to create an integrated multi-platform runtime environment for games, providing developers with the convenience and completeness in game development, while bringing users a whole new gaming experience, unprecedented gaming status, and with all the assets obtained in the games being wholly owned by the users. At 3:00 AM on January 19th, 2021(UTC) the total amount of COCOS was reduced from 100,000,000,000 (one hundred billion) to 100,000,000 (one hundred million). The total amount of COCOS held by users was also reduced accordingly, but the total value corresponding to the total amount of holdings remains unchanged. The contract address has changed from 0x0c6f5f7d555e7518f6841a79436bd2b1eef03381 to 0xc4c7ea4fab34bd9fb9a5e1b1a98df76e26e6407c. See the official announcement. “

Cocos-BCX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cocos-BCX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cocos-BCX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cocos-BCX using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “COCOSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Cocos-BCX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cocos-BCX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.