SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Invests $274,000 in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 151.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,060,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,717 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,968,742.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,653,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,744 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2,191.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,528,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,800 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 416.3% during the second quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,231,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,714,000 after purchasing an additional 993,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $15,985,000.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Shares of PAVE opened at $25.83 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $17.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.03.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.