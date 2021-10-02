SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $386,000 Position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) by 38.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 132.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,033,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,034,000 after buying an additional 5,147,390 shares during the last quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos bought a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,276,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,740,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,997,000 after buying an additional 1,182,040 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,515,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,004,000 after buying an additional 671,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 148.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,096,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,715,000 after buying an additional 655,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.39% of the company’s stock.

TV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

NYSE:TV opened at $11.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.62 and a 200-day moving average of $12.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $15.06.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 10.02%. On average, analysts anticipate that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Profile

Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.

