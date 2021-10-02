SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 6,695 First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000.

NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $48.06 on Friday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $31.79 and a one year high of $50.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.131 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

