Scotia Capital Inc. Buys 25,289 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,967 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,289 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 11.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 99,412 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 10,058 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $5,156,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 50.8% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 19,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 658.8% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 111,034 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 96,401 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.68.

In related news, Director Stephen I. Chazen purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.76 per share, with a total value of $515,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $31.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $33.50. The firm has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.46.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 10.45% and a negative net margin of 26.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.76) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently -1.02%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

