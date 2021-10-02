SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Makes New $382,000 Investment in VanEck Environmental Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EVX)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Environmental Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EVX) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in VanEck Environmental Services ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Environmental Services ETF during the second quarter worth $94,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in VanEck Environmental Services ETF during the second quarter worth $228,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in VanEck Environmental Services ETF by 162.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in VanEck Environmental Services ETF by 90.6% during the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EVX opened at $145.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.26 and its 200-day moving average is $141.59. VanEck Environmental Services ETF has a 52-week low of $97.00 and a 52-week high of $150.26.

Market Vectors Environmental Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the NYSE Arca Environmental Services Index (the Index). The Index is a modified equal dollar-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are involved in the management, removal and storage of consumer waste and industrial by-products and related environmental services.

