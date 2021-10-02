SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Takes $316,000 Position in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVXL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,397,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,743,000 after acquiring an additional 718,802 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,035,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,483,000 after acquiring an additional 242,093 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 1,687.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 179,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 169,924 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,351,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,779,000. 28.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AVXL opened at $17.95 on Friday. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $31.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.40 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.16.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts anticipate that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

AVXL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Anavex Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Dawson James raised their price objective on Anavex Life Sciences from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.04.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

