HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Takes $28,000 Position in Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,299 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXU. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Alexco Resource by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 117,009 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 57,974 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alexco Resource by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 52,955 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 15,763 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alexco Resource by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,757,757 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,443,000 after acquiring an additional 950,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Alexco Resource by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,104 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 10,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Alexco Resource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. 25.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AXU opened at $1.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.82. Alexco Resource Corp. has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $3.45. The firm has a market cap of $227.87 million, a PE ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 0.96.

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 million. Alexco Resource had a negative return on equity of 8.65% and a negative net margin of 213.41%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alexco Resource Corp. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXU has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Alexco Resource from $3.90 to $3.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alexco Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Alexco Resource Profile

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties. It operates through the following business segments: Reclamation Management; Mining; and Corporate and Other. The Environmental Services segment include clean-up of historical liabilities of the Keno Hill Silver District through ERDC under a contract with the Federal Government of Canada.

