HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Takes $28,000 Position in Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,299 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXU. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Alexco Resource by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 117,009 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 57,974 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alexco Resource by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 52,955 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 15,763 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alexco Resource by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,757,757 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,443,000 after acquiring an additional 950,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Alexco Resource by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,104 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 10,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Alexco Resource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. 25.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of AXU opened at $1.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.82. Alexco Resource Corp. has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $3.45. The firm has a market cap of $227.87 million, a PE ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 0.96.
AXU has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Alexco Resource from $3.90 to $3.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alexco Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.
Alexco Resource Profile
Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties. It operates through the following business segments: Reclamation Management; Mining; and Corporate and Other. The Environmental Services segment include clean-up of historical liabilities of the Keno Hill Silver District through ERDC under a contract with the Federal Government of Canada.
