Zacks Investment Research Lowers Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) to Hold

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Upstart Holdings Inc. is a AI lending platform partnering with banks to expand access to affordable credit. Upstart Holdings Inc. is based in San Mateo, United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Upstart from $205.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.64.

Shares of NASDAQ UPST opened at $298.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.00. Upstart has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $346.54.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $193.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.75 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1017.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Upstart will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total transaction of $31,291,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Anna M. Counselman sold 608,355 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.73, for a total value of $122,723,454.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,076,466 shares of company stock valued at $438,511,625 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Upstart by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Upstart by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Upstart by 360.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. 49.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

