Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys New Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 22,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HWM. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 4,948.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,735,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,291,000 after acquiring an additional 5,622,234 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,586,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,398,308 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,012,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524,073 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,630,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314,418 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,480,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506,565 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.27.

HWM opened at $32.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 48.40 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.67. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $36.03.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.00%.

In other news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 4,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $136,316.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

