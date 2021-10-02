Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys Shares of 3,149 Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Snap-on by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Snap-on by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Snap-on by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Snap-on by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its position in Snap-on by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNA stock opened at $209.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $220.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.89. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $142.15 and a fifty-two week high of $259.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.23 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 42.30%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total transaction of $5,566,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNA shares. Bank of America cut Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.17.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

