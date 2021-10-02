Kentucky Retirement Systems Makes New Investment in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BXP. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 162.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,720,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,275 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 2,256.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 803,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,082,000 after purchasing an additional 769,529 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 4.7% in the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 8,753,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,393,000 after purchasing an additional 391,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 443.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 467,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,329,000 after purchasing an additional 381,400 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 317.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 445,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,633,000 after purchasing an additional 338,860 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BXP opened at $111.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.47. The stock has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 57.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.22. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.69 and a 12 month high of $124.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $713.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BXP shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Boston Properties from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Boston Properties from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Mizuho began coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Boston Properties from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.63.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total value of $5,091,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $569,860.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

