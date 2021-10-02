HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Purchases New Shares in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,280 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of ITT by 448.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 43,434 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of ITT by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 64,146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after purchasing an additional 30,100 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of ITT by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,891 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of ITT by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,062 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $86.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.59. ITT Inc. has a one year low of $57.13 and a one year high of $101.32.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. ITT had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $691.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.50%.

In other news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 2,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $185,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ITT has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded ITT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. initiated coverage on ITT in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on ITT from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ITT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.22.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

