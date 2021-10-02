Kentucky Retirement Systems Takes Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,255 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 187,894 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $107,319,000 after acquiring an additional 24,900 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,349 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 206.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,154,000 after acquiring an additional 9,576 shares in the last quarter. Miura Global Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Miura Global Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,852,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. 63.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 3,000 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $754.93, for a total transaction of $2,264,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,034,628.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ilan Daskal sold 270 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $820.06, for a total value of $221,416.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,380.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,497 shares of company stock valued at $4,939,591. Insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $741.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $774.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $669.20. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $507.22 and a 12 month high of $832.70.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $715.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.40 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 140.48%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $735.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $791.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

