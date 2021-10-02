Bank of Nova Scotia Raises Stake in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 308.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 400,244 shares of the information security company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302,300 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in FireEye were worth $8,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FireEye by 342.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in FireEye during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FireEye during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FireEye by 24.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in FireEye during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FEYE. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of FireEye from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of FireEye in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of FireEye from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of FireEye from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FireEye has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.56.

In related news, COO John P. Watters bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.94 per share, with a total value of $169,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP William T. Robbins bought 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.92 per share, with a total value of $439,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 482,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,167,554.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 113,878 shares of company stock valued at $2,007,640 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FEYE opened at $17.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.41 and its 200 day moving average is $19.74. FireEye, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.30 and a fifty-two week high of $25.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -20.55 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information security company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $247.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.86 million. FireEye had a negative net margin of 22.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.57%. As a group, research analysts forecast that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

