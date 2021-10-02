Bank of Nova Scotia Has $7.41 Million Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 38.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 105,483 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 67,172 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in eBay were worth $7,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its holdings in eBay by 515.4% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 115.3% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in eBay during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 387.9% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in eBay during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get eBay alerts:

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $104,396.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 14,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $1,071,778.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,974.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 79,998 shares of company stock worth $5,892,419. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on eBay in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on eBay from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.05.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $69.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.41 and its 200-day moving average is $66.61. The stock has a market cap of $45.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.36 and a 52-week high of $77.83.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. eBay had a net margin of 115.40% and a return on equity of 38.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 11th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to purchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.57%.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.