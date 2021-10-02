Bank of Nova Scotia Takes $6.57 Million Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 217,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,571,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Markston International LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

In related news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.79 per share, for a total transaction of $101,370.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:OGN opened at $33.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.77. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OGN shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Organon & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

